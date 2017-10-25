Uzbekistan Airways increasing frequency of Amritsar, Istanbul flights

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 25

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Starting from November 1, Uzbekistan Airways introduces two additional frequencies for regular flights to India on the Tashkent-Amritsar-Tashkent route, according to the company’s message.

Flights will be carried out on modern comfortable A320 planes on Wednesdays and Thursdays according to the following traffic schedule (local time): Wednesday – HY-443 Tashkent (11:15) - Amritsar (14:15) and HY-444 Amritsar (23:55) - Tashkent (02:00) +1. Thursday – HY-441 Tashkent (22:45) - Amritsar (01:45) +1 and Friday – HY-442 Amritsar (11:30) - Tashkent (13:35).

Moreover, starting from November 16, the Uzbek national airline introduces the second frequency of scheduled flights on the Samarkand-Istanbul-Samarkand route.

Flights will be carried out on modern comfortable A320 planes on Thursdays: Samarkand (18:55) - Istanbul (20:55) by flight HY-275 and back – Istanbul (22:25) - Samarkand (05:40) +1 by flight HY-276.

