BHOS extends co-op with Italy’s Maire Tecnimont Group

2017-10-25

Second edition of Development Program, which is a joint project of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Kinetics Technology in Azerbaijan, representative office of Italian company Maire Tecnimont Group in the country, has been officially launched at the Higher School.

The ceremony gathered Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Italy to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari; Maire Tecnimont Group Special Initiatives and Regions Coordination Senior Vice President, Russia and Caspian Region Vice President Gianni Bardazzi; Head of Branch Office in Azerbaijan at Kinetics Technology (KT) Niccolo Heilpern; HR Coordinator of the Branch office Aida Bashirova; and BHOS teachers, students and staff members.

In his welcome address, the Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that close partnership relations between BHOS and Kinetics Technology allowed to provide the Higher School students with excellent opportunities for professional development. As a result of our fruitful cooperation, two BHOS graduates are now working at Kinetics Technology and four students are selected for participation in the company internship program this year, he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Italian Ambassador in the Azerbaijan Republic Augusto Massari and Maire Tecnimont Group Vice President Gianni Bardazzi told about importance of the joint Development Program, which is aimed at professional development of students and has been successfully implemented by the Higher School and Maire Tecnimont Group and. They also answered questions asked by the participants.

The Branch Manager of KT company in Azerbaijan Niccolo Heilpern and HR Coordinator of the Branch office Aida Bashirova made a presentation about activities of the company. BHOS graduates Riyad Bakhshiyev and Sanan Ibrahimov currently working at Kinetics Technology shared their experience of participation in the KT on-the-job training program and extended their gratitude to the Rector Elmar Gasimov for his constant support. BHOS students Hadjar Hidayatzadeh and Zarifa Orujeva participating in the KT internship program this year also spoke at the meeting.

At the end of the ceremony, the Higher School Elmar Gasimov presented the Italian Ambassador and the Vice President of Maire Tecnimont Group Gianni Bardazzi Diplomas of the Honorary Guests of Baku Higher Oil School.

The Development Program, which is offered to fourth-year and five-year BHOS students, is implemented on the basis of the Cooperation Agreement signed between the Higher School and Maire Tecnimont Group on October 19, 2016.

