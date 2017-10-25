FM: Italy to support efforts on Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement

2017-10-25 11:44 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25
Trend:
Italy will support efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Angelino Alfano.
Alfano made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov as part of the OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Palermo on Oct. 24-25, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in a message.
Story still developing
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news