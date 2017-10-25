Azerbaijani Customs Committee optimistic on fulfiling forecast for 2018

2017-10-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The forecast for customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018 has been increased by 180 million manats, up to 2.43 billion manats, and there won't be any problems with its implementation, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the State Customs Committee, told reporters in Baku Oct. 25.

“We are optimistic about this forecast. If we take into account that this year we have already transferred 2.13 billion manats to the state budget, I think we will be able to meet the revenue forecast for the next year,” he said.

Story still developing

