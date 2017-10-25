New opposition party created in Turkey

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

An opposition party led by Meral Aksener has been created in Turkey, the country’s media reported Oct. 25.

The new opposition party is called “Iyi Parti” (Good Party), according to the report.

The motto of the newly created party is “Turkey will become better.”

Aksener, who claimed to become chairperson of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), was expelled from the party’s ranks Sept. 8.

