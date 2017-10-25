No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents on October 25, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in a message.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative along the line of contact near Horadiz village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, said the message.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, Ghenadie Petrica and Mikhail Olaru, and representative of the High Level Planning Group Alexander Nepokrytykh.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Ognjen Jovic, Martin Schuster, who are field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, and representative of the High Level Planning Group Patrick Farrelly.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

