‘Science and World’ journal publishes Ali Hasanov’s article on Khojaly genocide

2017-10-25 13:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The scientific article, “Khojaly Genocide: Causes, Consequences and Recognition in the International Arena” by Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s assistant for public and political affairs, has been published by Russia-based “Science and World” journal.

The article widely analyzes the policy of ethnic cleansing, genocide and aggression, purposefully conducted against Azerbaijanis by Armenian nationalists over the past two centuries.

Story still developing

