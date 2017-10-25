Iraqi PM arrives in Turkey

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi arrived in Turkey Oct. 25, the Turkish media reported.

First, Al-Abadi is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discuss the recent events in the region. Al-Abadi is also expected to meet with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Ankara is interested in developing relations with Baghdad, especially after Iraqi Kurdish autonomy's independence referendum. On Sept. 25, the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq held the so-called independence referendum that is not recognized by international community.

