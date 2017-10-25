Iranian supreme leader calls for securing economy

2017-10-25 13:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has criticized the country’s economy over its heavy reliance on oil revenues.

He said the economy, due to its reliance on oil revenues, is insecure and the country should bring about economic security, the official website of the supreme leader reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks at a graduation ceremony of an army cadet university on Wednesday.

Saying the issue of security is of high importance, he added that any improvement depends on security.

Highlighting the significance of the economic situation of the nation, he said Iran’s reliance on oil revenues is a “historical problem”.

He added that the fluctuation of the oil prices causes serious concerns in the country.

