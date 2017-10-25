Plane crashes in southeastern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

An Iranian light plane crashed in Kerman city in southeastern Kerman province of Iran today morning, state-run IRINN TV reported Oct. 25.

The incident occurred at 11:00 local time (GMT +3:30) when the two-seat light plane belonging to Mahan Airlines crashed in 300-meter distance from Kerman airport.

The plane's pilot and co-pilot are safe, according to the report.

No further details were reported about the cause of the incident.

A similar incident occurred last year in December, killing the pilot, when an ultra-light gyroplane belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force crashed in Saravan airport.

In October 2016, another military plane crashed in Iranshahr city in southeastern Sistan and Balouchestan Province, killing the pilot and co-pilot. The ultra-light plane, belonging to the IRGC, was returning from a reconnaissance operation, when the incident occurred near the Iran-Pakistan border.

