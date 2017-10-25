BP optimistic about extension of OPEC+ deal (UPDATE)

2017-10-25 14:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 12:54)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

BP believes there is high probability of extending the OPEC+ agreement, said BP Chief Economist for Russia and CIS Vladimir Drebentsov during the presentation of BP statistical review on energy for 2017 and forecasts until 2035 in Baku Oct. 25.

The agreement must be modified in a certain way, he said.

“Firstly, it is necessary to include Nigeria and Libya in the quota regime, and secondly, to increase the efficiency of the quota regime thanks to greater control over oil exports, rather than its extraction,” noted Drebentsov.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news