Azerbaijan talks on raising excise tax rates for imported products

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Increasing excise tax rates on import of tobacco and alcohol products in Azerbaijan will not lead to high rise in prices, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the country’s State Customs Committee, told reporters in Baku Oct. 25.

“When raising excise tax rates, we carefully analyze the situation,” he added. “Tobacco and alcohol products are not essential goods, and in addition, the increase in excise tax rates will not be too sharp.”

Changing excise tax rates for imported products is considered within the draft amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan for 2018.

At present, the excise tax rate on malt beer imported to Azerbaijan is 1 manat per liter; wines from fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must – 2 manats per liter; sparkling wines - 2.5 manats per liter; whiskey, vodka, liqueur, rum and other alcoholic beverages - 6 manats per liter.

The excise tax rate on imported cigarettes, cigarillos is 4 manats per 1,000 units; cigars - 10 manats per 1,000 units.

(1.7002 manats = 1 USD on Oct. 25)

