Azerbaijan talks on Bad Rabbit ransomware’s infecting state structures

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

No infection reports related to Bad Rabbit ransomware attack have been received so far from Azerbaijan’s state structures, a source in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) under Special Communication and Information Security State Agency of the country’s Special State Protection Service told Trend Oct. 25.

Bad Rabbit ransomware is a modified version of the NotPetya malware, the outbreak of which was recorded in July.

According to the report of Kaspersky Lab, the Russian-based multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, Bad Rabbit attacked about 200 organizations around the world, most of which are in Russia. Organizations of Ukraine, Turkey and Germany were also attacked.

When Bad Rabbit infects a computer, it seizes files and demands a ransom (currently around $280).

