Azerbaijani Customs Committee optimistic about 2018 budget forecast (UPDATE)

2017-10-25

Details added (first version posted on 12:15)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The forecast for customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018 has been increased by 180 million manats up to 2.43 billion manats, and there won't be any problems with its implementation, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the State Customs Committee, told reporters in Baku Oct. 25.

“We are optimistic about this forecast. If we take into account that this year we have already transferred 2.13 billion manats to the state budget, I think we will be able to meet the revenue forecast for the next year,” he said.

The 2017 forecast for Azerbaijani state budget’s customs revenues is 2.25 billion manats.

Revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget are forecast to total 20.127 billion manats (including centralized revenues – 19.476 billion manats, local revenues – 650.671 million manats).

Expenditures of the Azerbaijani state budget are forecast to total 20.905 billion manats (including centralized expenditures – 20.182 billion manats, local expenditures – 724.092 million manats).

(1.7002 manats = $1 on Oct. 25)

