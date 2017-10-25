FM: Italy to support efforts on Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement (UPDATE)

2017-10-25

Details added (first version posted on 11:44)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Italy will support efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Angelino Alfano.

Alfano made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov as part of the OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Palermo on Oct. 24-25, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in a message.

Touching upon the priorities of his country during OSCE chairmanship in next year, Angelino Alfano reiterated that Italy supports the efforts towards the peaceful settlement of conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Minister Mammadyarov touched upon the latest negotiations process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterated fair position of Azerbaijan on settlement process based on the norms and principles of international law and the Helsinki Final Act.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of applying the same approach by the EU guided by the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of borders in regards with all protracted conflicts, as endorsed by the EU Security Strategy.

At the meeting, the ministers expressed their satisfaction with high level relations based on mutual understanding, friendship and dialogue between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as stressed the importance of high level mutual visits with a view of further promotion of relations.



Alfano highly appreciated Mammadyarov’s participation in the conference.

“Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Italy,” he said adding Italy attaches particular importance to its cooperation with Azerbaijan as a secular and moderate country.



Noting the existence of strategic partnership relations between the two countries, Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that Italy is one of the most important partners of Azerbaijan in the European Union.



The two ministers stressed the strategic importance of cooperation in energy field between the two countries and in this regards, referred to the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP and TAP projects.

Angelino Alfano emphasized the significance of TAP project in diversification of gas supplies and ensuring energy security of his country.



During the meeting, comprehensive development of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture, science, education, tourism and others between the two countries was noted.



At the meeting, the sides reviewed Azerbaijan–EU relations as well. Italian minister stated that his country will continue to support Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the EU.

Mammadyarov stressed that the negotiations on the strategic partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union intensively continue.

He also talked about the North-South and East-West transport corridors and the favorable opportunities provided by these projects.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation within the international organizations and regional issues of mutual interest.

