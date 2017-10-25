Azerbaijan eyes changes to law "On the Audit Chamber"

2017-10-25 15:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors may be able to forward information regarding administrative offenses to respective executive bodies.

In this regard, it is planned to make the corresponding change to the law “On the Audit Chamber” in the country.

According to the current legislation, the Chamber of Auditors immediately forwards the relevant information to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office in case of identifying violations with elements of crime in exercising control over state property management, its disposal, the execution of the state budget, the receipt of funds obtained from privatization of state property.

The proposed new amendment envisages that the Chamber of Auditors immediately sends the relevant information to a respective executive body or the Prosecutor General’s Office in case of identifying violations with elements of administrative offence or a crime in exercising control over state property management, its disposal, the execution of the state budget, the receipt of funds obtained from privatization of state property.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news