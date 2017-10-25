Halting talks on Turkey’s EU entrance - political suicide for EU states, minister says

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The suspension of talks with Turkey on accession to the EU will be a political suicide for the EU countries, Turkish media outlets quoted Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik as saying Oct. 25.

Celik noted that double standards applied by the EU towards Turkey are unacceptable, adding his country did not turn away from the European Union.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said that the EU, not Ankara, will take the first step to end negotiations on Turkey’s accession to the Union.

Erdogan noted that Ankara will not lose anything if Turkey is not admitted to the EU.

Turkey began its EU accession talks in 2005. In 1963, Turkey and the European Economic Community (the EU's former name) signed an association agreement.

