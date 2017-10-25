Tashkent opens ESET Academy

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 25

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The ESET Academy based on the Softline Training Center has opened in Tashkent, ESET company said.

ESET Academy is the first one in the CIS countries. The academy's goal is to educate interested people through ESET software products.

The training implies upgrading the skills and certification of information security professionals, creating cyber literacy among users of ESET products, which reduces the risk of cyber attacks throughout the region.

Students will be enlightened about information security through solutions developed by the company. The training modules cover corporate ESET products that protect workstations, file servers, mail servers, Internet gateways, mobile devices from viruses and other malicious programs.

