Patti Austin to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

2017-10-25 16:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Famous American jazz artist, Grammy winner Patti Austin will give a concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on November 15.

The singer will present the album "For Ella", dedicated to the memory of the star of the world jazz, legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald.

Patti Austin was awarded Grammy prize in "Best jazz vocal album" in 2008 for Avant Gershwin album.

