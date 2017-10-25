Erdogan: Ankara, Baghdad, Tehran achieve great success in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara, Baghdad and Tehran have achieved great success in northern Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

President Erdogan made remarks at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, who is on a visit to Turkey, the Turkish media reported Oct. 25.

Erdogan said that despite neighboring countries urged Erbil to postpone the referendum on independence, head of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq Masoud Barzani paid little attention to those appeals.

The president also said that Turkey stands for Iraq’s integrity.

On September 25, the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq held the so-called independence referendum that is not recognized by the international community.

