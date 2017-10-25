Mudflow in Turkish province kills serviceman

2017-10-25 16:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Mudflow swept away a military vehicle in the Turkish province of Tekirdag and one person was killed as a result, the Turkish media reported Oct. 25.

Reportedly, there were four servicemen and two policemen in the military vehicle.

Five of them were saved. Other details of the accident have not been reported yet.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news