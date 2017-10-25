‘Science and World’ journal publishes Ali Hasanov’s article on Khojaly genocide (UPDATE)

2017-10-25 16:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 13:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The scientific article, “The Khojaly Genocide: Causes, Consequences and International Recognition” by Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s assistant for public and political affairs, has been published by Russia-based “Science and World” international scientific journal.

In his article, based on rich foreign sources and historical facts, the author points out that as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing, genocide and aggression, purposefully conducted against the Azerbaijani people by the Armenian nationalists over the past two centuries, the people of Azerbaijan faced tragic and bloody events in its history.

The main goal of this national chauvinistic policy was to create “Great Armenia”, invented by the Armenians, in the native Azerbaijani territories after the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their lands.

The article draws attention to the fact that in the second half of the 1980s, Armenians, taking advantage of the situation created for the implementation of the idea of “Great Armenia” with the help of their patrons in the near and far abroad, again made territorial claims for the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news