Referendum in northern Iraq aimed at country’s dismemberment - PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The referendum in the Kurdish region in northern Iraq is aimed at dismemberment of the country, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

He made the remarks Oct. 25 in Ankara during a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported.

The Iraqi prime minister said the central government of Iraq with the help of the country’s armed forces eliminated the risk of dismembering the country.

He noted that Iraq intends to cooperate with neighboring countries and not to interfere in their internal affairs.

“The priority for Iraq is the fight against terrorism,” said al-Abadi.

He added that at present, the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group is a real threat to Iraq and the whole region.

Currently, the Iraqi armed forces continue the fight against the IS terrorists, al-Abadi said.

