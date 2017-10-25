Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, China have friendly relations, co-op with good traditions

2017-10-25 17:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the New Azerbaijan Party members, I sincerely congratulate you and all the members of the party you lead with the successful completion of the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China, your re-election as General Secretary of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China,” Ilham Aliyev told Xi Jinping in his letter.

“The 19th Congress, which is a historic event in the socio-political life of your country, was marked by such important decisions as the adoption of new concept put forward by you, related to the renewal of the Communist Party of China, the definition of main directions of its future activities, the welfare of your people as a whole, the socio-economic development of your country, as well as the foreign policy,” noted President Aliyev.

“I would like to note with satisfaction that the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China are bound by friendly relations and cooperation with good traditions. Today, the active dialogue that exists between the New Azerbaijan Party and China’s Communist Party, as the leading political forces of our countries, makes an important contribution to strengthening of friendship and mutual understanding between our peoples, deepening of cooperation in all spheres and, in general, developing the Azerbaijani-Chinese relations,” said the president.

“I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further deepen the Azerbaijani-Chinese ties that have deep historical roots, to successfully continue cooperation based on mutual trust and support both bilaterally and within international structures and projects,” noted the head of state.

“On this significant day, I once again convey to you and to all members of the Communist Party of China my congratulations and best wishes, and wish prosperity to the friendly people of China,” concluded President Aliyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news