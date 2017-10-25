EU helping Azerbaijan to increase quality of tax services

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to increase the quality of tax services rendered to taxpayers, Elchin Mammadov, advisor to the country’s minister for taxes, said Oct. 25 in Baku at a presentation of a joint twinning project of Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes with the EU.

He said that Azerbaijan works fruitfully with the EU, as evidenced by previous twinning projects.

“The implementation of the current twinning project “Support to the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan in optimal use of resources and quality service to taxpayers” began in March of this year,” he added. “France and Spain are EU partner countries in the project.”

Mammadov noted that the cost of the project is 1.3 million euros, and the project’s implementation will take 27 months.

“The project consists of four components: creation of continuous improvement program in taxpayer service processes, identification and management of service demand, identification of key performance indicators of taxpayer service and improvement of existing ones, as well as setting up the data analytics support tools for enhanced service provision across all channels based on the best methodologies,” he said.

