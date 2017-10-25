Azerbaijani travel agencies’ revenues up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

The revenues of Azerbaijani travel agencies and tour operators increased by 13.1 percent in January-June 2017, compared to the same period of 2016, to reach 22.4 million manats, reads a report of the State Statistics Committee.

The companies provided travel services to 29,700 tourists in 1H17, which is 6.5 percent more than in January-June 2016.

Travel agencies and tour operators sold 15,000 tour packages in 1H17; 1,100 of them were sold to foreign citizens for traveling in Azerbaijan and 13,900 were sold to Azerbaijani nationals.

Meanwhile, 11,800 tour packages were purchased by Azerbaijani citizens for international travel and 2,100 – for domestic travel.

Tourist vouchers in the amount of 15.9 million manats were sold to the population, according to the report.

