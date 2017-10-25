Trend News Agency, Italy’s Agenzia Nova Press Agency become partners

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Trend Agency and Italy’s Agenzia Nova Press Agency have signed an agreement on cooperation and information exchange.

The agreement was signed by Trend Director General Ilgar Huseynov and Agenzia Nova’s CEO Fabio Squillante.

According to the document, the sides will regularly exchange operational information, analytical and multimedia materials about the socio-political, economic, social and cultural-humanitarian life in Italy and Azerbaijan.

The agreement also envisages exchange of experience between the employees of Agenzia Nova and Trend.

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend Agency is a leading news provider in the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian region. Trend has English, Russian, Azerbaijani and Farsi news services, covering virtually the entire global audience.

The services are focused on regional news, particularly from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Trend’s main office is located in Baku - Azerbaijan's capital.

Established in 2001, Agenzia Nova Press Agency provides information, journalistic, editorial and communication services.

The agency also publishes a daily bulletin on international politics and economics which concentrates on the Balkans, North Africa, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa and is made up of 500 news briefs per day; a daily international press review based on over 1,200 newspapers from all over the world; a weekly political analysis of national and international politics for top managers of large enterprises; a complete legislative monitoring service.

The agency’s collaborators monitor over 1,200 international information sources each day from roughly 60 countries.

