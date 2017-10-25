Azerbaijani Penitentiary Service sacks 10 employees after prisoner escape (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

The Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry dismissed 10 employees and removed three employees from justice system due to the escape of prisoners, reads a joint statement by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General‘s Office and Ministry of Justice.

The statement says that on Oct. 23, Etibar Mammadov and Ali Aghami, arrested on charges of especially grave crimes, escaped from a train in Bilajari settlement during transportation to Baku, being accompanied by guard.

In this regard, an operational headquarters was set up at the Ministry of Justice, all necessary measures are carried out together with other law enforcement agencies to search for and apprehend the escapees.

A thorough service check was carried out to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.

After preliminary results of the investigation, 10 people were removed from justice system and three were dismissed by order of the justice minister for negligence in the performance of official duties.

Commander of the guard Jeyhun Samadov and his assistants Fuad Hajiyev and Tural Platkhanov were prosecuted under Criminal Code’s Article 308.2. A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against them.

