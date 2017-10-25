Azerbaijan limits entry for almost 800 foreigners

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service has limited entry for almost 800 foreigners.

As a result of the measures taken in Baku and other cities and districts of the country in January-September 2017, 17,076 decisions were made in connection with violation of the requirements of administrative legislation, the State Migration Service said at the event entitled "Open Doors Day" in the country’s Sumgait city.

In general, in January-September 2017, the State Migration Service received 66,828 applications from foreigners and stateless people regarding the extension of the period of stay in the country, the issuance of permits for temporary or permanent residence, restoration or termination of citizenship.

Each appeal was considered and decisions were made in accordance with the requirements of the Azerbaijani legislation.

In January-September 2017, 633,827 applications of foreigners and stateless people were registered in connection with the registration at the place of residence.

