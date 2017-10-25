All Azerbaijani state youth programs successfully implemented: deputy minister

2017-10-25 20:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The state programs regarding Azerbaijani youth adopted to date have been successfully implemented, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev.

He made the remarks Oct. 25 at an event dedicated to the implementation of the state program "Azerbaijani Youth in 2017-2021."

Babayev noted that many documents on youth policy, including three state programs, have been adopted so far.

He said that a Coordination Council was established with the participation of relevant organizations to ensure transparency of the state programs.

“The first meeting of the Council will be held soon. In addition, a website of the [Azerbaijani Youth in 2017-2021] state program will be launched,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news