Switzerland takes on protecting power mandate for Iran, Saudi Arabia

2017-10-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The Swiss embassies in Riyadh and Tehran today signed the agreements for Switzerland to represent Iranian interests in Saudi Arabia and Saudi interests in Iran, said the Swiss Federal Department for Foreign Affairs.

The Federal Council gave the green light for the protecting power mandate at its meeting on October 25.

After Iran and Saudi Arabia severed relations at the beginning of January 2016, both countries agreed to Switzerland’s offer of its traditional policy of good offices to undertake a protecting power mandate on both sides. Federal Councillor Didier Burkhalter launched negotiations on the terms of the mandate with the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers in February 2016.

Following the acceptance by both countries of Switzerland’s protecting power mandate and the Federal Council’s approval given at its meeting on Oct. 25, 2017, the relevant agreements have now been signed in Riyadh and Tehran. The mandate will cover consular services in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

