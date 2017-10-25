Demand for CBA's notes exceeds supply by more than twofold

2017-10-25 20:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) today held an auction on placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) in the amount of 200 million manats with a maturity of 28 days, BSE said.

The demand during the auction exceeded supply by more than two times – banks submitted applications for 540.47 million manats. The entire amount put up for auction was sold.

The applications were submitted at the price of 99.2278 manats (with a yield of 10.01 percent).

The deadline for the payment on notes is Nov. 22, 2017.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1.7002 manats = 1$ on Oct. 25)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news