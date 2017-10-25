Penitentiary Service's arrested employees transferred to Baku detention facility

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Employees of the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry, arrested in connection with the escape of two detainees during transportation to Baku, were transferred to a Baku detention facility.

A measure of restraint in the form of arrest for three months was chosen against employees of the Penitentiary Service – commander of the guard Jeyhun Samadov and his assistants Fuad Hajiyev and Tural Platkhanov – and they were transferred from a temporary detention facility at Nasimi District Police Department to the Baku Detention Facility #1.

On Oct. 23, Etibar Mammadov and Ali Aghami, arrested on charges of especially grave crimes, escaped from a train in Bilajari settlement during transportation to Baku, being accompanied by guards.

In this regard, an operational headquarters was set up at the Ministry of Justice, all necessary measures are carried out together with other law enforcement agencies to search for and apprehend the escapees.

A thorough service check was carried out to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.

After preliminary results of the investigation, 10 people were removed from justice system and three were dismissed by order of the justice minister for negligence in the performance of official duties.

Commander of the guard Jeyhun Samadov and his assistants Fuad Hajiyev and Tural Platkhanov were prosecuted under Criminal Code’s Article 308.2. A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against them.

