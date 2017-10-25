AZ EN RU TR
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian president

2017-10-25 21:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Austria peace and prosperity.”

