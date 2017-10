Azerbaijani State Security Service detains individuals planning terror attack in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

As a result of the special operation carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, a group of people planning a terrorist attack at a rally in Baku was detained, the Azerbaijani State Security Service said in a message Oct. 25.

Story still developing

