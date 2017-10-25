Azerbaijani State Security Service detains individuals planning terror attack in Baku (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

As a result of the special operation carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, a group of people planning a terrorist attack at a rally in Baku was detained, the Azerbaijani State Security Service said in a message Oct. 25.

This group of people, with the purpose of carrying out a number of terrorist acts, made various explosive objects by handicraft and tested them on October 22 in the village of Lokbatan, said in a message.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan told that it was also found that a group of people came to an agreement on the commission of terrorist attacks at a rally to be held on October 28 in Baku.

As a result of complex measures carried out by the State Security Service on October 25, members of the criminal group - Alakbarov Bakhtiyar Mamedsadig oglu, Masimli Anar Mehman oglu, Huseynli Javid Huseyn oglu, resisting and using firearms, were destroyed by retaliatory measures by the special group of the State Security Service in accordance with the legislation.

Currently, investigative measures are being carried out.

