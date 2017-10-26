Kiev blast leaves one dead, three injured

2017-10-26 01:35 | www.trend.az | 0

An explosion has left three injured and one dead in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, media reports.

Photos taken at the scene show a devastated car and motorbike, with victims being helped in ambulances.

Two of the wounded were high-profile political figures: MP Ihor Mosiychuk and political analyst Vitaliy Bala.

Interior Ministry adviser Zoryan Shkiryak said both men were being treated in hospital. He said: "Both have now been taken to hospital quickly and are under the care of doctors."

The explosion occurred near the TV Espresso offices, according to the station itself.

The Ukrainian interior ministry said: “Altogether four people were wounded in the explosion. Unfortunately, one could not be saved.

"He died on the way to the hospital from the wounds he received. This man is around 30 years old and his identity is being confirmed.”

Mr Mosiychuk’s press officer said he was not in a life-threatening condition.

He said: “Igor Mosiychuk is currently in hospital. The operation is ongoing. His condition is not life-threatening.”

The victim is believed to have been acting as a bodyguard for Mr Mosiychuk.

His driver is also believed to have been hurt.

Investigators have rushed to the scene.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news