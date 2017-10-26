Turkey, Uzbekistan sign 22 agreements

2017-10-26 04:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Ankara hosted a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkish media reports.

The meeting at the level of the presidents of countries took place after a 20-year break.

"The meeting at the presidents level took place after a 20-year break, so it is of great importance to us. We held one-on-one meetings with Mirziyoyev, and then negotiations between delegations. These meetings were very productive", Erdogan said.

As the President of Turkey noted, 22 agreements were signed between the countries, 4 more contracts are planned to be signed today in Istanbul.

According to the President of Turkey, from March 16 next year, Turkish Airlines will start regular flights between Istanbul and Samarkand.

In his turn, the President of Uzbekistan said that Turkey is a reliable and important partner for the country on the international arena. "We are ready to mobilize all our forces for the development of broad and long-term cooperation between the countries", Mirziyoyev said.

As for visas for citizens of Turkey, Mirziyoyev informed that a multiple-entry visa for one year to Turkish businessmen will be issued within three days, tourists from Turkey will be granted a visa for one month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news