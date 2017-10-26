“Air Astana” to launch additional flights to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

2017-10-26 08:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakh "Air Astana" company plans to launch additional number of flights in Almaty-Tashkent-Almaty direction in parity with "Uzbekistan Airways" in December 2017.

"Flights in this direction will be carried out daily. The Astana-Tashkent-Astana flight is currently being carried out 3 times a week, and we also plan to increase the number of flights in this direction from June 2018," a source in "Air Astana" told Trend.

Previously, the representatives of "Air Astana" and "Uzbekistan Airways" companies met in Uzbekistan to discuss the frequency of direct flights between the two countries with further expansion of the geography of cooperation.

The parties discussed the importance of development of passenger transportation between the two countries in order to increase the tourist flow. The companies also concluded an agreement on increasing frequency of flights from Tashkent to Almaty, Astana and back.

The sides agreed to open new flight directions from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan's Urgench, Bukhara and Samarkand cities and to repair the Kazakh aircraft at the Uzbekistan Airways Technics.

The companies signed a negotiations protocol during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news