Turkmenistan completes sowing of grains

2017-10-26 10:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Sowing of winter grains on 760,000 hectares of land has been fully completed in Turkmenistan, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture has announced.

In July, it was reported that about 1 million tons of wheat were harvested in Turkmenistan this year.

Turkmenistan was awarded a special prize by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for achievements in the field of food security.

