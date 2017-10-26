AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Turkmenistan completes sowing of grains

2017-10-26 10:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Sowing of winter grains on 760,000 hectares of land has been fully completed in Turkmenistan, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture has announced.

In July, it was reported that about 1 million tons of wheat were harvested in Turkmenistan this year.

Turkmenistan was awarded a special prize by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for achievements in the field of food security.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər