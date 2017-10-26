Azerbaijani Justice Ministry: Banking ombudsman important for bank-client trust

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Establishment of banking ombudsman is very important for establishing trustful relations between banks and their customers, said Faig Gurbanov, head of Human Rights and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the International Coordination Council of Banking Associations of the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe in Baku Oct. 26.

Gurbanov noted that the efficiency of banking ombudsman’s activity will be determined by the development of Azerbaijan’s banking sphere.

