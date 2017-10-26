Azerbaijan puts chef Anthony Bourdain on list of undesirable persons

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

The host of the show on CNN, American chef Anthony Bourdain has been added to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's list of undesirable persons, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told BuzzFeed in a DM on Twitter.

“We confirm that for violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as laws of Azerbaijan, A. Bourdain has been blacklisted,” he wrote.

“We do regret that he has made himself a propaganda tool to justify and disguise occupation of Azerbaijan’s lands by Armenia,” wrote Hajiyev. “Making a culinary show from seized lands is utter disrespect to one million Azerbaijani refugees and [internally displaced peoples who were] forcefully displaced.”

Meanwhile, Hajiyev tweeted that “to present ethnically cleansed land of Azerbaijan by Armenia as travel show is shameful and immoral. It must be stopped!”

