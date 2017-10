Shootout in Istanbul: 1 wounded

2017-10-26 11:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A shootout between two armed groups took place in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Oct. 26.

One person was wounded in the shootout, according to preliminary information.

The police arrived at the scene of the incident. The search for people who started the shootout is underway.

