Azerbaijani peacekeepers return from Afghanistan

2017-10-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

A group of 50 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces returned from Afghanistan to Baku in accordance with the rotation plan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Oct. 26.

The group was serving in Afghanistan within NATO-led non-combat Resolute Support mission, according to the message.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving under the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 sappers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

