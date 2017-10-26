Official: Work underway to bring Azerbaijani children home from Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Work is underway to bring the Azerbaijani children from Iraq to Azerbaijan, said Mubariz Gurbanli, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

Gurbanli said that when dealing with this issue, it is important first of all to focus on how those children were taken to Iraq.

One of the consequences of this is that any Azerbaijani citizen, who is under the influence of religious radical groups, drives himself and his children into tragedy, leading to serious consequences, added the chairman.

Gurbanli added that relevant state agencies are engaged in this issue.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijani citizens, especially women and children in Iraq, will be brought back and the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan will take the necessary measures to ensure their safety.

