Azerbaijan's tackling religious extremists – signal to circles financing them

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The operation carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan against religious extremists should become a signal to circles that finance them, Mubariz Gurbanli, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said in Baku Oct. 26.

As a result of a special operation conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, a group of individuals planning a terrorist attack during a rally in Baku was neutralized, the Service’s press service said Oct. 25.

The State Security Service established that a group of individuals subordinated to a religious extremist terrorist organization, operating outside of Azerbaijan, had chosen Azerbaijani citizen Bakhtiyar Alakbarov, the so-called “emir” (leader) in his house located in the Lokbatan settlement of Baku’s Garadagh district.

In order to commit a number of terrorist acts, this group of individuals made a variety of handmade explosive objects, and tested them on October 22 in Lokbatan.

As a result of complex measures carried out by the State Security Service on October 25, members of the criminal group – Bakhtiyar Alakbarov, Anar Masimli, Javid Huseynli, who resisted using firearms, were killed by Security Service’s special group. Currently, investigative measures are being carried out.

“These circles should understand that the law enforcement bodies are in constant readiness in order to protect the security of the Azerbaijani state and citizens, social and political stability, and will always resolutely stop such actions,” noted Mubariz Gurbanli.

He expressed confidence that such operations result from necessity, and the country must take decisive actions against people who want to commit terror in Azerbaijan and, having joined the religious radical groups and with their participation, violate the social and political stability in Azerbaijan, condemn them and expose them in society.

