Azerbaijan talks on priorities for development of its banking sector

2017-10-26 12:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Increasing the volume of non-cash settlements, quality of banking services and their digitization will be priorities for the development of Azerbaijan’s banking sector in 2018, Zakir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), told reporters in Baku Oct. 26.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news