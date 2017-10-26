Kazakh-Azerbaijani trade turnover grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

For three quarters of 2017, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan grew 12-15 percent, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabayev said at a briefing in Baku Oct. 26.

He said that during this period, about 1.5 million tons of cargo were transported by rail, and this is 146 percent more than in the same period last year.

