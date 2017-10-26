Turkey to produce next-generation infantry fighting vehicles

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will establish production of next-generation infantry fighting vehicles called Korhan, the country’s media reported Oct. 26.

Korhan next-generation infantry fighting vehicle was developed by engineers of the ASELSAN, the largest defense electronics company of Turkey.

It is reported that the Korhan next-generation infantry fighting vehicles will be adopted by the Armed Forces of Turkey after the start of mass production.

Earlier, Turkey started developing a railgun system (Elektromanyetik Top Sistemi - (EMT)) within the project of strengthening the defense industry.

The development of the new system is carried out by ASELSAN.

The development of EMT was first started in 2014 and this work was held at the expense of internal funds of ASELSAN. In 2015, the development of the project continued with the support of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK).

The new type of weapons, which is being developed, will be called TUFAN and adopted by the Armed Forces of Turkey after the start of mass production.

