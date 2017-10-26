Kazakhstan filling Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway with freight trains

Kazakhstan has started manufacturing the second freight train, which will run along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Kazakhstan's ambassador to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabayev said at a briefing Oct 26.

He said the second train will be loaded with coal, which is supposed to be delivered to Romania.

The ambassador recalled that recently the first freight train of 82 containers was delivered from Kazakhstan's Kostanay, which will deliver grain to the Turkish Mersin, passing through the BTC.

